StockNews.com Downgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Hold

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:WH opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.