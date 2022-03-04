StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

