StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.