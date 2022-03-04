StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
