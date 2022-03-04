StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.