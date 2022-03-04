StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
