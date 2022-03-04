StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PKBK opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.83. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

