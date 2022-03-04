StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reeds (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Reeds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Reeds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reeds (REED)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.