StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 206,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

