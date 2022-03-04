StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

