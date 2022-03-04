StockNews.com Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,030,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,265. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

