StockNews.com Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,030,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,265. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.45.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
