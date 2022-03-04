StockNews.com Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.65.

F5 Networks stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

