StockNews.com Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.65.

F5 Networks stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.04. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

