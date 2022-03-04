StockNews.com Upgrades PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to “Hold”

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,826. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

