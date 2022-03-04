Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 155,476 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 597.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $43,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,510. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,994 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

