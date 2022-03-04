Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 26,208 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 362.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,272. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $17.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

