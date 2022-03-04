Stonnington Group LLC Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,391 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

