Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 618.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock valued at $18,600,770. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $40.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.00. 9,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

