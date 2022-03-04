Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 522.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,221 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 311,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

