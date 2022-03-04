Streamr Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Streamr has a market cap of $58.65 million and $40.37 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

