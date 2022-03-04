Strike (STRK) Price Tops $38.79 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $38.79 or 0.00099326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $36.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06647604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.53 or 1.00029018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,732 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

