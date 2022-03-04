Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €67.75 ($76.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 109.27. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($85.45). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.49.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.