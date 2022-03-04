Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

