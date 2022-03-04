Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 312,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 101,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

