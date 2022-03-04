Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 141,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.