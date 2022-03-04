Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 70,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

