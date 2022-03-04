Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 22,856.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,523. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

