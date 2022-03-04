Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
