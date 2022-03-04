Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

