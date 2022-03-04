SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

