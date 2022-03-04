SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 87.4% in February

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 4,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,754. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

