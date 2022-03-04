Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Head to Head Contrast

Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Rennova Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlink Health Systems $40.69 million 0.23 $6.89 million $0.76 1.78 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.00 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Sunlink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sunlink Health Systems and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlink Health Systems 13.40% 27.47% 18.52% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Risk and Volatility

Sunlink Health Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlink Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties. The Pharmacy segment manages a pharmacy business with service lines. The company was founded in June 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Rennova Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

