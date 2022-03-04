Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 4,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,260,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 135,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

