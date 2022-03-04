Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. 4,895,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,939. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

