Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after buying an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

