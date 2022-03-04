Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 237,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

