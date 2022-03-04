Susannah Nicklin Buys 4,506 Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($10,036.17).
Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.05) on Friday. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.51. The firm has a market cap of £208.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.
About Amati AIM VCT (Get Rating)
