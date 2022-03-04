Susannah Nicklin Buys 4,506 Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($10,036.17).

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.05) on Friday. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.51. The firm has a market cap of £208.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

