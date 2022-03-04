Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.50 and a 200-day moving average of $554.67. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

