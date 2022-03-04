Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

STRO opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

