Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STRO. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $378.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

