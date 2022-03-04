SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock valued at $18,600,770 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $584.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.15 and a 200-day moving average of $656.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

