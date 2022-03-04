SVB Leerink Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $139.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.