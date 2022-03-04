SVB Leerink Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.