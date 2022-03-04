SVB Leerink Weighs in on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCXI. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

