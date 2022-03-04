Symmetry Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

