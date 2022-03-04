Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

