Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $507.11 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

