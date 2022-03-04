Syquant Capital Sas Invests $17.04 Million in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,041,000. CyrusOne accounts for 6.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.15% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,737,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 990.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

