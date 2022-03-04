Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $80,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 37,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.