Syquant Capital Sas Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NFLX traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.02. 67,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,700,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.80 and its 200 day moving average is $563.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.