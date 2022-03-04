Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

HUT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 118,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,390. The company has a market cap of $925.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

