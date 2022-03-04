Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Raised to $19.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 26,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

